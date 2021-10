David Warner’s form slump continued but Australia held on to clinch a three-wicket win over New Zealand in their Twenty20 World Cup warm-up clash in Abu Dhabi. The opener was sensationally caught in the slips by Martin Guptill — who dived full-length to his left and held a stunning one-handed catch — off the first ball of the innings in an ominous start to Australia’s run chase after New Zealand posted a competitive 7-158.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO