James Anderson

James Michael Anderson, age 74, of Palm Coast, FL passed away on May 10 at home under the care of Vitas Hospice. Jim was born in Beverly, the son of James F. and Geneva (Rogalski) Anderson. He graduated from Manchester High School and went on to attend Southern New Hampshire University graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. He was a member of Kappa Delta Phi Fraternity, Chi Chapter. On November 29, 1969 he married Jeanne S. Courtemanche, of Claremont, NH, and from this union their daughter Carrie was born. They bought and co-owned Green Village Cabins in Lincoln, NH from 1983 through 2000. During the winters, Jim also worked at Loon Mountain Ski Resort as an outdoor BBQ chef. Upon moving to Florida as snowbirds in 1996, Jim worked at various restaurants and eventually as Banquet Chef at Palm Coast Resort. Jim and Jeanne moved permanently to Palm Coast in 2001.