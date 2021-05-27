Cancel
Stillwater, OK

Pools and splash pads open Monday, lack of lifeguards limits pool schedule

By Michelle Charles mcharles@stwnewspress.com
The News Press
The News Press
 23 days ago
The reopening of public swimming pools and splash pads is just one more sign that things are beginning to return to normal as COVID-19 case counts drop. The Stillwater Municipal Pool and the city’s two splash pads – located in Boomer Lake Park and Southern Woods Park - are about to open for the summer.

The splash pads will be turned on at 10 a.m. Friday and the pool will open on Monday. The Cushing Aquatic Center has also announced it will be opening on Monday.

A lack of lifeguards is limiting the Stillwater Municipal Pool’s schedule, at least for now. The Stillwater YMCA, which operates the pool under an agreement with the City of Stillwater, has only been able to hire 11 of the 20-24 lifeguards it needs to be open six days a week, Stillwater YMCA Executive Director Shane Harland told the News Press.

The YMCA can train people at least 16 years old who are interested in becoming lifeguards using the YMCA lifeguard curriculum for only $50, a bargain compared to the $200 cost of comparable training, he said.

The YMCA hopes to get enough applicants to offer at least one more class in the next few weeks. Until more lifeguards are on the roster, the pool will only be open 1-5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday.

Harland said lifeguards double as swim instructors so the shortage is also limiting swim lessons.

“If we can expand our capacity with guards we’ll be open more hours,” he said. “We’d love to be able to expand our hours and our swim lessons. If we get the people in June, we’ll do it in June. If we get them in July, we’ll do it in July.”

Anyone interested in working as a lifeguard this summer should call the Stillwater YMCA at 405-372-5833 or go to ymcaokc.org for more information.

