What does it mean to sue someone for wrongful death?

Every medical procedure comes with a certain degree of risk. Some are riskier than others, including major heart surgery and an invasive procedure to remove a brain tumor. However, even minor medical procedures can cause serious health complications if something goes wrong. Prior to any type of surgery or medical procedure, the patient will be asked to sign a waiver, which describes the procedure as well as the potential risks associated with the course of treatment. Once the patient signs the waiver, it means that they have provided informed consent, meaning they understand the risks inherent in the surgery and gave consent to proceed with treatment. By the patient signing the waiver, it is also understood that the patient cannot sue the health care provider or hospital for medical malpractice if something goes wrong. Although the signed waiver protects health care providers in the event of unforeseen complications, it does not prohibit patients from taking legal action if the health complications were the result of medical negligence. An experienced medical malpractice lawyer will determine whether negligence was involved and assist the patient with a malpractice lawsuit.