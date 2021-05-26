Cancel
The Indicator from Planet Money

NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") HERSHIPS: I have one word for you - tablets. WOODS: (Whispering) Tablets. HERSHIPS: (Laughter) I'm not talking about a digital tablet. I'm not talking about biblical tablets from Mount Sinai. I'm talking about toothpaste. Instead of buying a plastic tube of toothpaste, then throwing it away or recycling it - maybe - you can now buy toothpaste tablets that come in this little compostable paper package. They're like these little mints that you chew on. You add water on your toothbrush. And they're part of this massive push of eco-conscious products that don't have plastic.

Personal Finance

From Bad Bunny to Smart Money

The new SUMA Wealth platform uses culturally relevant financial health entertainment to educate and empower young Latinos. Sisters Melanie and Mariana Montoya could relate when they saw SUMA Wealth using the demand for Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s concert tickets to shell out personal financial advice: Don’t spend what you don’t have.
Video Games

Big Planet

BIG PLANET IS A WORLDWIDE RECRUITMENT AGENCY FOR THE GAMES INDUSTRY, VIRTUAL REALITY AND CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY SECTORS. We provide bespoke candidate search and selection services throughout Europe, North America and Asia-Pac. We work with clients from the largest publishers & developers who create some of the biggest console games in the business, to small independent companies developing their second Android title.
Travel

Why money lessons from parents are the ones that stick

Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a biweekly newsletter that connects you with the stories, strategies, and tips you need to be better with money. My parents never sat me down and talked to me about money. It certainly wasn't an off-limits topic in our house, but it wasn't openly and frequently discussed either. As a very observant kid who loved to hang around with the adults after dinner, I still managed to learn a lot from what I saw and heard.
TV & Videos

Seth Meyers Renarrates the Best Scene From Planet Earth II

Wednesday’s “Closer Look” on Late Night With Seth Meyers examined the GOP attempt to rewrite the Capitol Riots as a peaceful, normal Wednesday. Meyers main argument against that reading of events was that normal Wednesdays don’t have field correspondents from the BBC recapping them. In fairness, Meyers also pointed out that things always seem more dramatic when narrated with a British voice, a point he illustrated by redoing the narration to the best scene in Planet Earth II. The baby-iguana-vs.-snakes chase scene is an icon, it is a legend. It is the moment. Meyers narrates the clip from the POV of the baby iguana trying its darndest not to get eaten by so, so many snakes. “Ima just go to the rocks. The rocks will a safe place for me,” Meyers-as-Iguana says, only to realize, “Oh no, they live there.” It is less dramatic than the OG Attenborough. There’s also clearly a British comedy stan on staff at Late Night, because the segment calls out panel shows Mock the Week and Taskmaster. Have you seen Taskmaster? It’s so good, you guys.
Internet

An Analysis of Twitter Users From The Perspective of Their Behavior, Language, Region and Development Indices -- A Study of 80 Million Tweets

The need for a comprehensive study to explore various aspects of online social media has been instigated by many researchers. This paper gives an insight into the social platform, Twitter. In this present work, we have illustrated stepwise procedure for crawling the data and discuss the key issues related to extracting associated features that can be useful in Twitter-related research while crawling these data from Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Further, the data that comprises of over 86 million tweets have been analysed from various perspective including the most used languages, most frequent words, most frequent users, countries with most and least tweets and re-tweets, etc. The analysis reveals that the users' data associated with Twitter has a high affinity for researches in the various domain that includes politics, social science, economics, and linguistics, etc. In addition, the relation between Twitter users of a country and its human development index has been identified. It is observed that countries with very high human development indices have a relatively higher number of tweets compared to low human development indices countries. It is envisaged that the present study shall open many doors of researches in information processing and data science.
Economy

'Take Calculated Risks' – and Other Money Lessons From Our AAPI Elders

May is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month. One way we're celebrating is by sharing some of the best money lessons from our AAPI elders. Those kinds of blanket statements feed the "model minority" myth that pits AAPIs against other BIPOC Americans. The truth is: just like in any other segment of the population, you can find a wide range of financial know-how among AAPIs.
Spain

'If You Arrived From Another Planet': What We Heard This Week

"If you arrived from another planet and saw two airports a mile apart, one for Black people and another for whites, you'd think this is some kind of weird apartheid.... We don't do that for airports, but somehow that's where we've ended up with hospitals." -- Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute, discussing structural racism in healthcare.
Economy

Inside Silicon Valley's Mayo Marketing Madness

In 2013, the San Francisco–based startup Hampton Creek, today known as Eat Just, launched its first product—an eggless, plant-based mayo. The press release claimed it was “the world's first food product to utilize a plant protein that consistently outperforms an animal protein.” This, even though soybeans had been mined for their functional capabilities in foods—for both animal feed and human nutrition—as far back as 1940. Regardless, journalists went wild.
Cell Phones

How To Enable Cookies On iPhone

Cookies enable critical web functionality, but they can also be used to track you. Here’s how to enable cookies on iPhone. Wondering how to enable cookies on your iPhone? You’re int he right place. We’ll tell you how to enable cookies on your iPhone for the Safari web browser as well as Chrome and Firefox.
Shopping

Tool: Uni-ball Vision Exact Micro Pen in Black, $24 for a dozen

A good pen makes your handwriting look good; a great pen makes you look good. The uni-ball Vision Exact Micro, in black, is such a pen. It is, I think, the best pen, and the best pen makes you feel good in the way that the best anything does when you consume it over and over: it validates your choice and, therefore, you.
Business
TheDailyBeast

Tesla Wants More: Trademarks Filed for Restaurants, Takeout

Part of Elon Musk’s plan to take over the world apparently now involves food? Last month, Tesla filed three trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to use its logo in connection with restaurant and takeout services, Bloomberg News reports. Though the electric car maker hasn’t announced anything about a restaurant or delivery service, the trademark indicates the company plans to have a large-scale involvement in the industry in the future. Musk has previously tweeted about the concept of including food at Tesla Supercharger locations in California, whether through convenience stores or a “drive-in, roller skates and rock” diner, per one tweet. Though the trademarks were filed, the process to actually open a location could take much longer—at least a year, Röckenwagner Bakery Group CEO Hans Röckenwagner told the outlet. “For as futuristic and fast as the Tesla is, the exact opposite could be said for the [restaurant] process in Santa Monica,” he said. “See you in a year—if you’re lucky—Elon.”
Minorities

Black teacher in Japan reveals questions his kindergarten students ask

A Black teacher from the US living in Japan reveals the funny questions his kindergarten students have asked him, including whether he is made of chocolate. “Keep in mind y’all, these kids don’t have a lot of exposure to Black people,” Patrick, 33, tells viewers. The teacher says a little...
Lifestyle
92.9 WTUG

Just Poppin' Off: You're Gonna Do What to Me at the Airport?

So, before I pop off on the subject of this new possible airline requirement, I will admit that how I feel about being fluffy might not be a shared view by others. I get that. Now that “outside” is back open, CNN lets us know that “air travel in the United States has recently approached pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration.” Translation: you can expect packed flights and crowded terminals all summer long, traveling with vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers.
Celebrities

Chris Matthews addresses controversy during return to MSNBC: 'I did something wrong'

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews returned to his old time slot on Tuesday, appearing on The ReidOut, where he spoke about leaving the network amid controversy. Matthews abruptly retired last March after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced. Matthews was accused of flirting with a female journalist who had appeared on his show multiple times going back to 2016.