CodeID, staffed by NU student volunteers, seeks to provide accesibile coding classes for Evanston students

A group of Northwestern students formed CodeID, a new campus organization, to broaden access to coding resources and education for students in Chicago and Evanston. CodeID, or Code for Inclusion and Diversity, originated in a Business Institutions class called campusCatalyst. A group of undergraduate students partnered with the Chicago-based organization We All Code to make coding more accessible to students in the Evanston area.