Evanston, IL

CodeID, staffed by NU student volunteers, seeks to provide accesibile coding classes for Evanston students

By Isabel Funk
Daily Northwestern
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Northwestern students formed CodeID, a new campus organization, to broaden access to coding resources and education for students in Chicago and Evanston. CodeID, or Code for Inclusion and Diversity, originated in a Business Institutions class called campusCatalyst. A group of undergraduate students partnered with the Chicago-based organization We All Code to make coding more accessible to students in the Evanston area.

