AAA predicts surge in Memorial Day holiday travel

Memorial Day travel is expected to surge this weekend after plans were squashed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here a group of Ashtabula County residents saying the Pledge of Allegiance on Memorial Day 2019. STAR BEACON FILE PHOTO

Getting out of town for the Memorial Day holiday weekend? You’re not alone.

AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this weekend.

More than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home nationwide. That’s an increase of 60 percent from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.

The predicted increase in demand from last year’s holiday, which fell during the early phase of the pandemic, still represents 13 percent (nearly 6 million) fewer travelers than in 2019.

“As more destinations open and vaccines are administered, we’re seeing an increase in consumers who are ready to get out and enjoy the unofficial start of the summer travel season,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “The pent-up demand for travel could also be a sign of things to come this summer, as more people feel comfortable hitting the road and making new memories with family and friends.”

The most popular method of transportation this weekend is predicted to be the automobile, with an estimated 5.5 million motorists planning to hit the road. About 248,000 people are expected to travel by airplane and 34,000 by bus, train or ship, according to the East North Central Region of AAA, which includes Ohio.

AAA Travel also has seen increases in online traffic and bookings on AAA.com, particularly for hotels and car rentals.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol plans to increase its presence on the state’s roadways this weekend, according to the OHP Ashtabula Post. Troopers recommend following posted speed limits and wearing a seatbelt.

Latest CDC Recommendations

A factor contributing to the expected increase in travel this holiday is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recently updated guidance that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, while taking proper precautions.

For travelers who are not vaccinated but choose to travel, CDC recommends that you practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands and get tested before and after travel. Whether you are vaccinated or not, remember masks are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Drivers Beware: Worst Times

to Hit the Road

INRIX, a private company that provides location-based data and analytics, such as traffic and parking, to automakers, predicts drivers will encounter the longest travel delays before the holiday weekend, particularly during Thursday and Friday afternoons.

“Although vehicle trips are down as much as 40 percent in some metros, afternoon congestion is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst with INRIX, in a prepared statement. “With the increase of holiday travelers to the typical afternoon commute, drivers in the larger metros should expect longer delays heading into the holiday weekend.”

Gas prices

When motorists go to fill up their vehicles this weekend, they will pay highest gas prices since 2014.

The average price for gasoline across northeast Ohio is eight cents higher this week at $2.941 per gallon, compared to $1.962 in May of last year, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.