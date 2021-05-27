Reel Thoughts: Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” is a disaster, living up to critic reviews
In less than two hours, Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” produced too many plot twists that left the viewer confused and unsatisfied. The film, adapted from the novel of the same name, tells the story of Anna Fox (Amy Adams), an agoraphobic child psychologist, who witnesses a murder across the street from her window after new neighbors move in. She is convinced the murderer is the new neighbor’s husband, Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman), and forms a bond with his slightly off-kilter son, Ethan Russell (Fred Hechinger).dailynorthwestern.com