Reel Thoughts: Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” is a disaster, living up to critic reviews

In the Heights is one of the many movies coming out this year that was meant to have released in 2020, and in this case, the delay feels like a gift. We are transitioning into a summer more optimistic than the one before, and there is no better film to kick it off than this 148-minute capsule of unrestrained, joyful spectacle. I will honestly be surprised if In the Heights doesn’t become a bit of a phenomenon, outpacing projections and building momentum that carries it all the way to Awards Season – even though I watched at home through HBO Max, I would happily shell out for a ticket just to see it with an audience. My assessment of the film itself is a bit less rapturous, especially compared to its stellar press thus far, but even for someone not easily wooed by the musical genre, the energy of this viewing experience is undeniable.