Geneva reviews ways to spend relief money

Let’s look at Geriatric Joe’s first 100 days in office. Biden talks about spending for infrastructure but he has done two things to hurt jobs already — he stopped building the wall and shut down the oil pipeline. Have you noticed that gas is up over 60 cents a gallon? Illegal aliens are flooding across our southern border. It’s a 20-year high. Along with them is an increase in meth, cocaine, and fentanyl. Biden never mentions the drugs but says he should be flattered that they are coming now when he is President, because he is a nice guy compared to Trump. Him being a nice guy is costing us millions of dollars, almost $90 million just to put them in hotels. Instead of border patrol agents guarding our southern border they are now baby sitters.