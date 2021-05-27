Cancel
The Role of Science and Technology as a Catalyst for Social Change with Gitanjali Rao #AsianPacificAmericanHeritageMonth #APAHM #AAPIHM

 2021-05-27

NAAAP, CAPAW, OCA, SASE, and APIAS will be hosting a conversation with young scientist TIME’s 2020 Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao tonight at 7pm ET. Gitanjali Rao was recognized as America’s Top Young Scientist and received an EPA Presidential award for inventing her device “Tethys”—an early lead detection tool. Gitanjali is also the inventor of “Epione”—a device for early diagnosis of prescription opioid addiction using genetic engineering, and “Kindly”—an anti-cyberbullying service using AI and Natural Language processing.

