Need a COVID test for an upcoming trip? Here are some tips so things go smoothly
If you need to take a COVID-19 test for your upcoming travels, you’ll find plenty of options — from spitting to swabbing, at-home to drive-through testing locations. We needed COVID tests for our recent family trip to Hawaii, which requires proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of travel — by an approved testing partner — to avoid a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival. As of May, all non-vaccinated transpacific travelers to Maui must also take a rapid coronavirus test upon landing, offered for free at Kahului Airport.www.bostonglobe.com