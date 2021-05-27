Bacteria alert issued for Lake Shore Park and Conneaut Sandbar swimmers

Sunbathers bask in the sun on the beach of Lake Shore Park last July. The beach and Conneaut's Sandbar Beach are under a contamination advisory by the Ohio Department of Health. The beaches will be open for the Memorial Day weekend. STAR BEACON FILE PHOTO

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Health officials posted a bacteria contamination alert for two of Ashtabula County’s most popular beaches.

The Ohio Department of Health reports Lake Shore Park and Conneaut Sandbar Beach are two out of a dozen of Ohio’s public beaches under contamination advisories.

Mother Nature isn’t looking too fondly on the Memorial Day weekend, with rain and wind expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs in 50s and 60s. Forecasters say Monday looks better with a high of 71 degrees and sunshine and cloud mix, according to www.weather.com.

Sunbathers may flock to the beaches this weekend, but the Lake Erie water temperature is a bit chilly for swimming at 60 degrees, according to www.surf-forecast.com.

“If there’s an advisory, our lifeguards warn people when they come to our beach,” said Peggy Davis, administrative assistant at the Ashtabula Park Commission. “It happens when we get a lot of storms and storm surge.”

During the swimming season, the ODH tests the water weekly, with the most recent test taken Tuesday at the two parks, according to the ODH website.

E. coli can be caused by sewage overflows, geese and gull feces and failing home septic tanks. The bacteria can result in diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, if digested.

Children, the elderly and people in ill health or weakened immune systems are advised not to swim.

The ODH posts advisories, but officials say all of the beaches are open.

Lake Shore Park is unique in that it is bowl-shaped and spillage from wastewater treatment plants, State Road runoff, pet waste from neighborhood yards, Canada geese guano and other numerous sources of pollution raises levels of illness-causing bacteria in the beach water, according to the 2019 report from the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The park offers more than a swimming area. There are covered pavilions, a new playground, a rock garden, picnic tables, ducks, peacocks, swans, a boat launch, public restrooms and well-manicured grounds.

Area residents can check for bacteria alerts and warnings for all of Ohio’s beaches at the Ohio Department of Health’s website: www.odh.ohio.gov/