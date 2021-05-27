Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 16 Review: The Other Side

Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD at the conclusion of season 8? We know that the fate of Kim Burgess is up in the air. At the end of this past episode, Kim was knocked out and through that, we’re left to wonder all sorts of questions as to what the future would hold for her. Would she be found by Intelligence in time? That was one question; the other was whether or not any significant lines would have to be crossed in an effort to bring her back. So much about this season has revolved around reform and whether officers like Voight can really change their stripes. This is going to be put to the test given that one of their own is now in danger.