Knicks’ point guard mystery may finally be solved after Derrick Rose’s dominance

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerrick Rose did not start Wednesday night for the Knicks. If you want to decipher any meaning out of that, knock yourself out. You will not get anywhere. To say that Rose came off the bench in Game 2 of the Knicks-Hawks playoff series is factually accurate and spiritually irrelevant. He is the point guard, pure and simple, as it appears as if coach Tom Thibodeau is going to ride Rose’s 32-year-old legs as long as the Knicks have the basketballs out in the postseason.

nypost.com
