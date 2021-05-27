SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16 Review: One Life To Live

Ray – 8.5/10. Ray: The Milestone Universe is finally making a comeback after many years and complex permutations, and this reboot is taking it back to its roots—as its own universe separate from the DCU. First out of the gate is Static, the character from Milestone to get the most mainstream success with its own animated series in the DC animated universe. Written by rising star Vita Ayala and drawn by veteran artist ChrisCross, it feels like a faithful recreation of the original—and very much its own thing. All the main characters are back, from Virgil, his parents, and his older sister, as well as his best friend Richie and his crush Frieda (who didn’t make the animated series). But the background here feels very current, with Virgil not getting his powers in a freak comic book explosion but in a deliberate release of toxic gas by a corrupt police force that was trying to drive off a group of teenage protestors—and anyone else in the way.