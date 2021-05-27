Cancel
TV Series

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16 Review: One Life To Live

By Dale McGarrigle
TV Fanatic
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSadly, Full Metal's death was inevitable. The CBS military drama illustrated the ultimate sacrifice those who serve too often make on SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16. Finally, after previous deaths on SEAL Team claimed relatives and guest characters, a longtime member of Bravo Team was killed in battle. The...

