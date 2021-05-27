Hawks' John Collins: Struggles with foul trouble

Not enough people are giving Trae Young and John Collins enough credit for the incredible amount of maturity they have shown at such a young age. A year ago, these two were headlining All-Star conversations and posting stats that few had matched in their first few seasons. Young was a starter in the All-Star Game, and John Collins likely would have been there too had he not missed 25 games early in the season due to suspension. However, in order to change the narrative that was attached to them — that they could not win — they sacrificed personal accolades, and because of that, the Hawks look like legitimate championship contenders.