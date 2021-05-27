Cancel
Hawks' John Collins: Struggles with foul trouble

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollins was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in Wednesday's loss to New York, contributing two rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes. After scoring 12 points in 35 minutes in Game 1, Collins barely saw the court, missing both of his shot attempts in a season-low 14 minutes. The 23-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks through 63 games in the regular season, so he should be a lot better moving forward. The fourth-year forward will look to bounce back in Game 3 on Friday.

www.cbssports.com
