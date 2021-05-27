First Christian Church members honor founders

Given his history, it’s almost fitting that the Rev. Bob Bole is serving as interim pastor at Golden Isles Christian Church. Bole has served decades at churches in places with “island” or “isle” in their names. Right out of divinity school in 1972, he went into foreign missions in the...
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave. Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Knox Network of Christian Ministries (KNCM), a collaboration of local churches and ministry organizations, has announced the resignation of its President, Pastor Roger Tickle, and its Secretary/Treasurer Melodee Tickle. The Tickles have served on the KNCM board for nine years. “I have felt for some time...
Central Christian Church in Waco will celebrate 151 years of ministry Saturday and Sunday. Originally scheduled for last year, the full weekend of activities and events was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be a “birthday party” in the church’s Pumpkin Patch at 2 p.m. Saturday. Special music,...
FAIRHOPE — Fairhope Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16 at the church, 349 Fairwood Blvd., Fairhope. A wide variety of items will be available to choose from. Get there early to find the best deals. Hosted by the...
Pastor Bill Kerns praying during his final service Sunday at Davis Memorial Christian Church in Taylorville. Pastor Bill Kerns preached his final sermon Sunday during the weekly service at Davis Memorial Christian Church in Taylorville. Kerns and his wife Barb are leaving after 9 1/2 years, for a church call in suburban Kansas City, Kansas.
Lester Sterling recognized and honored Peggy Crittenden on Sunday for serving Singleton United Methodist Church, Schley, with her musical talent by playing the organ and piano for 65 years. She has always been available to play for all events at the church. ...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria community is recognizing a World War 2 and Korean War veteran with an honorary street naming in the city’s Fourth District. The Forest Hill Homeowners Association celebrated Bill Allen Friday morning. Family and friends who came out to the ceremony called Allen a “Peoria Jewel” who was known to frequently pick up trash and litter as well as help beautify his subdivision for decades.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday in Frankfort, the Capital City Christian Church held their Luke 14 Fall Festival. The church wanted to make sure everyone in the community could enjoy fun fall festivities regardless of background or condition. “We have games, we have a bounce house, we have a...
GREENVILLE — The public is invited to join as a local church shares a century’s worth of memories and fellowship. A homecoming and 100-year celebration of the Stelvideo Christian Church building will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Vernon Rodeffer, former pastor. Following...
It makes a certain sort of symbolic sense that Pastor Johnna Camp was walking through a garden, lush with flowers and abundant plant life, as she discussed the roots of her church. “This church started with just seven people in a Sunday school initiative in 1921,” said Camp, who has...
To learn more about Northeast Christian Church, go to necchurch.org. To find out how you can Love the ‘Ville, go to lovetheville.org. You can stay connected through Northeast Anywhere by visiting northeast.live. To learn more about Dare to Care, visit daretocare.org. Parkland Food Mart is located at 1228 S. 28th...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The goal on Sunday was simple:. “Bring the mood of people up,” said Calvin Huddleston. Members from Watertown’s New Life Christian Church spent Sunday holding up signs and passing out apple cider to drivers for free. “We just want to let people know that they’re...
Singer/songwriter Jason Gray will perform a free concert this evening (Thursday) in Jackson. Show time is 7 p.m. at the Jackson County Central Performing Arts Center. Gray’s appearance in Jackson is made possible by area churches and community members. A native of southwestern Minnesota, Gray is a contemporary Christian singer-songwriter...
CHERRYFIELD -- The First Congregational Church of Cherryfield, 12 River Road, will hold a takeout turkey supper on Wednesday, Oct. 13. $10per dinner. Pick up at 5:30 p.m. Line up on River Road facing Route 1. First come, first served. For more information call 207-546-9724.
Sunday, Oct. 3, the Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden honored Mark Kosnoff as its Humanitarian of the Year for his tireless work in social justice in the state. At its weekly service, Kosnoff was honored for his leadership of United Action of Connecticut, a faith-based social action group which focuses on training, organizing and rallying people of faith to fight for social justice.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A historic church here in Columbia was honored Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Archives and History, along with city leaders, held a historical marker dedication at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. The first African American Episcopal church in Columbia was established 150 years ago. Thursday’s dedication not...
During a recent meeting of the Jane Bain Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, an award winner was hailed. Emily Zbasnick has been named outstanding junior member. Also on hand were Holli Barnett, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Museum correspondent docent, and Joyce Kuss, vice regent of the Jain Bain Chapter.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized several daughters of the Michael Hillegas chapter on behalf of the President General of the NSDAR, Denise Doring VanBuren. Honored were: 40 years, Sally Wofford; 25 years, Patty Bowen, Linda Cummins and Shirley Nass; 20 years, June McGraw and Lori...
