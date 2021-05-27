First Christian Church members honor founders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria community is recognizing a World War 2 and Korean War veteran with an honorary street naming in the city’s Fourth District. The Forest Hill Homeowners Association celebrated Bill Allen Friday morning. Family and friends who came out to the ceremony called Allen a “Peoria Jewel” who was known to frequently pick up trash and litter as well as help beautify his subdivision for decades.

PEORIA, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO