Music

Today’s Forgotten 45 @ 45!

By Shawn Foxx
1057kokz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally, Arrow released this song in 1982 where it became a dance floor hit and charted in different countries other than the U.S. But when former New York Dolls frontman, David Johansen, recorded it under a different persona by the name of Buster Poindexter, it climbed the charts here, eventually peaking just outside the Top 40, stopping at #45.

