Today’s Forgotten 45 @ 45!

As many of you already know, the incomparable Olympia Dukakis passed away on Saturday, May 1st. It has taken me some time to come to terms with this, even though I can hear Olympia telling me, “All you can do is go forward.” Olympia was more than an acting mentor to me. I cherished her life advice and encouragement and love. She embodied so much of who I want to be in life and taught me how to be comfortable in my own skin, no matter what anyone else thought about it. She taught me how to accept all parts of myself, especially the unflattering parts, and not to try and overcome them but to embrace them. This was where I was to find information and clarity to give me insight into life, through my own humanity.