Iranian FM visits Armenia, discusses Armenian-Azerbaijani border tensions, expansion of Iran's economic presence in the country
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has visited Armenia and discussed the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan. The conflict at the border escalated after Azerbaijani Armed Forces advanced their positions several kilometers into the territory of Armenia on May 12, and refused to withdraw despite Yerevan’s repeated calls.jam-news.net