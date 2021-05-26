Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iranian FM visits Armenia, discusses Armenian-Azerbaijani border tensions, expansion of Iran's economic presence in the country

By JAMnews, Yerevan
jam-news.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has visited Armenia and discussed the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan. The conflict at the border escalated after Azerbaijani Armed Forces advanced their positions several kilometers into the territory of Armenia on May 12, and refused to withdraw despite Yerevan’s repeated calls.

jam-news.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikol Pashinyan
Person
Mohammad Javad Zarif
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iranian Forces#International Cooperation#Tensions#Azerbaijani Armed Forces#Csto#Economic Cooperation#Armenian Experts#Country#Tehran#Yerevan#Baku#Military Actions#South Caucasus#Security Issues#Territorial Integrity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Azerbaijan
News Break
Middle East
Related
Energy Industrycaspiannews.com

Iranian, Azerbaijani Ministers Hail Progress in Energy Cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov addresses a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Araz and Mil-Mugan dams' operation on the joint border between Iran and Azerbaijan, on May 31, 2021. / ISNA. Iranian Oil Minister Bizhan Namdar-Zanganeh has expressed his optimism about his country's ties with Azerbaijan, which...
WorldEurasiaNet

Armenian top diplomats resign

Armenia’s foreign minister and other senior diplomats have resigned amid a festering dispute over how to resolve a border crisis with Azerbaijan. Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan announced his resignation on May 27. Four days later, he said goodbye to MFA staff with a cryptic statement that alluded to his unwillingness to carry out “ideas or initiatives that go against our statehood and national interests.” The same day, his deputy Gagik Ghalachyan and spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan also announced that they were leaving.
MilitaryLas Vegas Herald

Armenia Says Azerbaijan Captured Six Soldiers at Border

YEREVAN, ARMENIA - Azerbaijan captured Six Armenian soldiers Thursday, the latest in a series of escalating border incidents after last year's war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The United States called on both sides to resolve the situation "urgently and peacefully." The clash came at a delicate time for acting...
Militarycaspiannews.com

Armenian Sabotage Group Members Detained After Crossing Border to Infiltrate Azerbaijan

An Azerbaijani soldier stationed in an observation post in the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan. / Reza Deghati. The Azerbaijani military detained on Thursday members of the Armenian intelligence diversion groups who crossed the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in an attempt to infiltrate Azerbaijan. The saboteurs had been caught in Azerbaijan’s district of Kalbajar...
WorldUS News and World Report

Armenia PM Suggests Putting International Observers on Azeri Border -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested on Thursday that international observers from Russia or other Minsk Group countries be deployed to Armenia's border with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported. Azerbaijan captured six Armenian servicemen in the early hours of Thursday morning, the defence ministries of...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing across border at its forces

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan on Wednesday accused Armenian forces of firing at its troops across the two countries’ international border on May 24-26. It said its own forces had not returned fire and that there had been no casualties. Ties between the two countries remain strained after Azeri troops last...
WorldBirmingham Star

Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Blame For New Border Shoot-Out

Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia have blamed each other for a border shoot-out that Yerevan says claimed the life of one of its soldiers amid renewed tensions between the two South Caucasus neighbors after last year's war over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Armenian Defense Ministry said the serviceman was killed...
Middle EastAsbarez News

Yerevan Assures Iran ‘Corridor’ Issue Will Never be Discussed by Armenia

Yerevan gave assurances to Iran that the issue of creating a “corridor” with Azerbaijan has not been and will never be discussed by Armenia, during talks on Monday between Armenia’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Iran’s Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, who is visiting Armenia. Grigoryan who is...
Worlddallassun.com

Opposition mounts to Armenian border negotiations

Fear over territorial concessions has resulted in mounting opposition to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's efforts to begin negotiating over the border with Azerbaijan, resistance that now includes the country's liberal civil society sector and even its own Foreign Ministry. This new stage in Armenia's political crisis was prompted by news...
WorldJamestown Foundation

Fate of Zangezur Corridor Unclear Amidst Precarious Tensions Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

On May 17, Armenia’s caretaker prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, convened a Security Council meeting to discuss the latest tense developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border (see EDM, May 18; see below). In addressing the participants, he rejected rumors about the so-called Zangezur corridor (which would stretch across Armenia’s southern Syunik region, linking mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave), asserting “Armenia has never and will never discuss a corridor” (Armenpress.am, May 17). His government has, indeed, denied claims about the planned establishment of a Zangezur corridor from the outset of the post-war negotiations. All along, Yerevan has stressed that the word “corridor” does not exist in the trilateral (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia) November 9, 2020, ceasefire document when referring to Armenia’s Syunik region, and it is not the subject of any ongoing talks (Armenpress.com, March 9).
ReligionWashington Times

Iran's FM Zarif meets with pope about Israeli-Palestinian violence: Report

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sought to win Pope Francis’ support for Tehran’s perspective on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian violence during a private meeting between the two at the Vatican on Monday. Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency, an official outlet of the government in Tehran that critics describe as a...
PoliticsKeene Sentinel

Putin, Macron drawn into Armenia spat

Russia and France have stepped into the most serious crisis between Armenia and Azerbaijan since last year’s war as a deepening border dispute threatens to erupt into fresh confrontation. Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin about the “infiltration” of an estimated 250 Azerbaijani troops 2...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Armenia asks Putin for military support after Azerbaijan 'infiltration'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Friday he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military support after accusing Azerbaijani troops of crossing the country's southern border and trying to claim territory. The United States urged an immediate pullback by Azerbaijan amid mounting international concern after last year's war between the arch foes over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Speaking at an extraordinary session of Armenia's parliament on Friday evening, Pashinyan said he had asked Putin "for the Russian Federation's assistance, including military assistance." He also said that French President Emmanuel Macron "is considering the possibility of putting the issue on the agenda of the UN Security Council."
PoliticsAsbarez News

Macron Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Azeri Forces from Armenia

President Emanuel Macron of France stressed the need for the immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia during a telephone conversation on Thursday with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Macron called Pashinyan to discuss steps to resolve the alarming developments caused by Azerbaijan, whose forces...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Armenian PM Pashinyan asks Russia's Putin for military support - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military support, the Interfax news agency reported, amid a renewed rise in tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan that last year exploded into a bloody conflict. Putin held a phone call late on Thursday with...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Armenian leader accuses Azerbaijan of fresh 'infiltration'

Armenia's leader on Thursday accused Azerbaijani troops of crossing the southern border and trying to stake claim to territory, in a new escalation of tensions between the arch foes. In the early hours of Thursday, Armenia's acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of new transgressions as he convened an emergency meeting of his security council.