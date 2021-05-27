Leaders changing places at Wilson Christian Academy

It’s been a long time coming, but the new two-story Student Life Center on the campus of Palmetto Christian Academy in Mount Pleasant finally opened this school year. The center, which broke ground in December 2019, is a 40,000 square foot building costing $5 million. It features at its heart a beautiful gym with hardwood floors that seats 1,000. The gym has a stage that pulls out from the wall allowing it to be used for assemblies and other events. Additionally, the center has 10 classrooms, including two science labs and a technology lab, which includes dedicated space for the school’s robotics program.

