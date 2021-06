United Autosports are delighted to welcome Austin McCusker to their IMSA LMP3 team for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. The American racing driver, who won the 2019 IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 Championship, will join United Autosports as they make their LMP3 debut in the US at Watkins Glen. Austin is currently racing in the European Le Mans Series in the LMP3 class, having made his debut in the series earlier this year. In 2018, Austin finished second in the IMSA Prototype Challenge and has raced successfully in single seaters in America before moving into sports cars.