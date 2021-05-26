Cancel
Thomasville, GA

Lomax earns degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 6 days ago

ADELPHI, MD -- Tiffany Michelle Lomax of Thomasville earned a Bachelor of Science in Digital Media and Web Technology and Graphic Communications from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas.

www.timesenterprise.com
