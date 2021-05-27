Cancel
Researchers identify new way to improve the diagnosis of fetal heart defects

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC San Francisco researchers have found a way to double doctors' accuracy in detecting the vast majority of complex fetal heart defects in utero - when interventions could either correct them or greatly improve a child's chance of survival - by combining routine ultrasound imaging with machine-learning computer tools. The...

www.news-medical.net
