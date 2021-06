The New Orleans Pelicans are currently slotted to choose 10th in the upcoming NBA Draft, though that could certainly change in the lottery. The Pelicans do have a 20.3 percent chance at a top-four pick and a 4.5 percent chance at number one overall, so it is not unthinkable that they will move up, as they did when they lucked out and got Zion Williamson in the 2019 NBA Draft.