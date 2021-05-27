The $12.5M, One-Off Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is Now Track Testing—Expensively, of Course

The missing show car that set the stone for Bugatti... Bugatti in the 1930s was like what Bugatti is to us now. Advanced, extravagant, eye-catching, and ground-breaking in numerous ways. Whether it was for their dominating race cars such as the Type 35 or Type 51, the French manufacturer was not shy from being one of, if not the ultimate manufacturer of its era. We have seen countless extravagant and pocket emptying Bugatti's go on sale at auctions these past decades, and we can't help but notice each model from the pre-war era is either the last standing or is standing in low production numbers. It's truly disappointing when these perfect mechanical and vintage pieces of art aren't salvaged, and it is fascinating when countless models are different in their own ways due to coachbuilders and bespoken designs. However, it is the most interesting when an infamous model that represents Bugatti as a whole, went missing decades ago.