Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The $12.5M, One-Off Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is Now Track Testing—Expensively, of Course

By Lewin Day, The Drive
msn.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bugatti La Voiture Noire--French for The Black Car--is the latest hyper-exclusive vehicle to come out of the elite manufacturer's stable. The one-of-one couple has recently been testing out on track as per new photos released by the French manufacturer, via Motor1. The La Voiture Noire intends to be a...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Fuel Economy#French#Motor1#The La Voiture Noire#Bloomberg#Chiron#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
World War II
Related
Buying Carsgtspirit.com

$13.3 Million Bugatti La Voiture Noire Finally Delivered to Mysterious Buyer

The 1 of 1 Bugatti La Voiture Noire has finally been delivered to its owner after 2 years of extensive development and testing. La Voiture Noire meaning ‘the black car’ was named by Ettore Bugatti’s son Jean after the Type 57 SC Atlantic that disappeared shortly before World War 2. The vehicle is a minimalist coupe similar to the 57 SC Atlantic thanks to the reduced lines, reduced essentials as well as the lack of a large rear wing.
CarsCarscoops

Bugatti’s Unique EB 110 Sport Competizione Returns To The Track After 25 Years

Before the Bugatti Veyron was the EB 110 and one of the lesser-known EB 110 models produced was the Sport Competizione, also known as the CS. The car came to life thanks to Monegasque businessman and race car driver Gildo Pallanca-Pastor who set a top speed record on ice in a production-spec EB 110 Super Sport in March 1995. Interested in racing the EB 110, Pallanca-Pastor ordered a race car from Bugatti at the end of 1994 to participate in the IMSA series.
CarsTop Speed

Bugatti Just Teased Yet Another Spin-Off of the Chiron

While I consider it a bad habit, Bugatti has quite the knack for taking a single car and milking the hell out of it to the point that you can’t help but think it’s time for something new. Take the Bugatti Chiron, for example. Launched in 2016, the Chiron has been the basis for no less than 14 different vehicles from the Chiron Sport all the way up to the La Voiture Noire and Bugatti Bolide. Just when you think you’ve finally had enough, here comes Bugatti teasing yet another Chiron-based model, leaving us to wonder just what else can the company make from a single design?
Carstrends1news.com

Ten things you need to know about Bugatti’s new £3.3m Chiron Super Sport

Bugatti is the hypercar maker that doesn’t do things by halves – and its new Chiron Super Sport is one of its most outrageous road-legal models yet. Officially unveiled this morning, the stunning limited-edition road car is based on the £2.5million ‘standard’ Chiron but offers increased performance, improved aerodynamics and a few nods to former Super Sport models from the brand’s illustrious history.
Carsbenzinsider.com

Mercedes-AMG Project One Seen with Lambo and Bugattis

The Mercedes-AMG Project One is long overdue. Deliveries of the hypercar were originally scheduled for 2019, but the deadline was pushed back to 2020. Later, the pandemic happened so they said it’s happening this 2021. Up to now, there’s still no definite date for its rollout. According to reports, the...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rare Bugatti EB110 Racer Returns To The Track After 25 Years

Two years after the concept debuted, Bugatti finally revealed the production version of the one-off La Voiture Noire last week. Bugatti is also preparing to unleash the Centodieci, which is a modern tribute to the EB110 SS super sports car from the 1990s. In addition to the 139 road-going examples, Bugatti produced two EB110 factory race cars delivering up to 690 hp - and now one of them has returned to the track for the first time in 25 years.
Carsgtspirit.com

Track Only Bugatti Bolide Makes Appearance on the Streets of Milan

Bugatti is attending the Milano Monza Open Air Motor Show with a lineup of their latest hypercars. Making it’s first ever public appearance is the Bugatti Bolide, a track only experimental hypercar that was sold to a long standing Bugatti client. The new Chiron Super Sport also made its first public appearance here. Both cars were driven on the streets of Milan for the public to see.
Motorsportsexoticcarlist.com

Bugatti Nurburgring Circuit Lineup is Fast and Expensive

Twenty-four million dollars. That’s how much you’d have to fork over if you wanted to buy the four-car Bugatti lineup that just completed extensive testing at the Nurburgring circuit. Bugatti recently took over Nurburgring with their Chiron Pur Sport, Divo, Centodieci, and Chiron Super Sport 300+ to test their mettle.
CarsCarscoops

Someone Is Trying To Make Money Off A Bugatti Centodieci Build Slot

Bugatti unveiled the Centodieci at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, announcing that the limited production run of 10 units was already sold out. However, one of the prospective owners decided to flip his slot for profit, making it available for sale through Luxury Car Consulting in France. As is...
Carstopgear.com

Bugatti once built a 690bhp, one-off EB110 ‘Sport Competizione’

It should have raced at Le Mans in 1996… but things went a bit wrong. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Bugatti only ever built two official EB110 factory racing cars. One you know about: it’s the one TopGear.com drove a while back, dubbed the EB110 ‘LM’ (for Le Mans). Unsurprisingly, that car entered the Le Mans 24hr race back in 1994.
Buying CarsTop Speed

This Rare 1967 Lamborghini 400 GT Could Be Your Next Classic Car

This 1967 Lamborghini 400 GT is currently up for sale, and it’s a must-see!. When it comes to exotic cars, Lamborghini is one of the first to come to mind. Most of you know the story of how Lamborghini started making cars. So we won’t be delving into that. Essentially, Enzo Ferrari’s temper helped spawn one of the greatest automotive rivalries in history – Ferrari vs Lamborghini. Most classic Lamborghinis are significant cars, which is why Fantasy Junction in Emeryville, California, has this 1967 400 GT 2+2 in its inventory, and it’s looking for a new owner.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW Reveals 8 Series Haute Couture Edition

BMW has a fantastic product in the 8 Series, a car that's so good it begs the question of what the M8 exists for. The 8 Series is also one of the most beautiful BMWs in recent years, but that hasn't stopped the German automaker's various regional head offices from coming up with special editions to enhance appeal. We've seen a Golden Thunder Edition, a Kyoto Edition, and most recently, the 8 Series Collector's edition. That's not the last of them, with BMW Switzerland launching the 8 Series Haute Couture Edition. Limited to just 10 units and only available in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, this will be a seriously rare car.
Carsdrivetribe.com

What Ever Happened To The Missing Bugatti Aerolithe?

The missing show car that set the stone for Bugatti... Bugatti in the 1930s was like what Bugatti is to us now. Advanced, extravagant, eye-catching, and ground-breaking in numerous ways. Whether it was for their dominating race cars such as the Type 35 or Type 51, the French manufacturer was not shy from being one of, if not the ultimate manufacturer of its era. We have seen countless extravagant and pocket emptying Bugatti's go on sale at auctions these past decades, and we can't help but notice each model from the pre-war era is either the last standing or is standing in low production numbers. It's truly disappointing when these perfect mechanical and vintage pieces of art aren't salvaged, and it is fascinating when countless models are different in their own ways due to coachbuilders and bespoken designs. However, it is the most interesting when an infamous model that represents Bugatti as a whole, went missing decades ago.