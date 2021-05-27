KIMCHI.finance Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (KIMCHI)

V.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $61.20 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.