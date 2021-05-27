Cancel
KIMCHI.finance Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (KIMCHI)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $813,194.04 and approximately $147,156.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

