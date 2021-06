Another week has passed in Rock'N'Roll Wonderland, and we've got eight new contestants lined up to do battle in our Tracks of the Week showdown. But first, congratulations to Canadian rockers The Damn Truth, whose This Is Who We Are Right Now brushed the opposition aside to triumph over fellow Canucks The Glorious Sons, whose Daylight clambered into second place, and The Dead Deads feat. Corey Taylor, whose Murder Ballad II romped home in third.