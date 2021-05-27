Cancel
Financial Reports

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Hayley Millar
 13 days ago

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FRD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 388,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65.

