Religion

Saint of the Day: St. Augustine of Canterbury

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article+ Italian by birth, Augustine was a monk of St. Andrew’s Abbey in Rome. + In 597, Augustine, along with 39 companions, was sent to England by Pope Saint Gregory the Great, who named Augustine archbishop of Canterbury. + With the assistance of King Ethelbert, whom Augustine had baptized, Augustine...

St. Augustine
Jesus Christ
Saint Augustine
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Ten Ways Mary’s Presence Has Endured Throughout Time

There is no woman in the history of the world who has left a more powerful presence in the most positive ways than the Blessed Virgin Mary. Indeed, Mary is the Mother of God, the Mother of the Church, the Mystical Spouse of the Holy Spirit, the Mystical Rose, and the Gate of Heaven. These are just a few of the countless titles attributed to Mary.
Religionlafourchegazette.com

Justin Martyr was one of the first Christians to explain the faith to the Romans

St. Justin (c. 100-165), was an early Christian apologist and martyr. In his search for truth, he studied the Greek philosophers. Impressed by the devotion of Christian martyrs, he was converted to Christianity. According to Justin, Christianity filled the highest aspirations of Platonic philosophy and was, therefore, the “true philosophy.”
Religionstbrendanschurch.org

Restoring Communion in Christ

Genesis 3:1-21, Psalm 130, 2 Corinthians 4:13–18, Mark 3:20-35 In our Gospel reading today, the Pharisees accuse Jesus of casting out demons by the prince of demons. Our text says that Jesus answered them in parables saying, “How can Satan cast out Satan?24 If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.” (Mark 3:23–24). He continues with an image of a house divided against itself, Satan divided against himself, and binding the strong man to plunder his goods. In this image of division, Jesus gives us a picture of this world including the power of the evil one, the kingdom of Rome, and the leaders of Israel. It is a world of division that is collapsing.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

A Future Catholic Culture Begins in the Home

I gingerly picked up a faded photo from my high school album. It had been tucked away in an upstairs closet for years. For most of my adult life, I didn’t choose to revisit those old memories, because it required me to open old wounds, too. But pregnancy and childbirth, combined with chronic sleep deprivation, makes for a cocktail of vulnerability.
Corpus Christi, TXholytrinityupdates.com

Corpus Christi

Thank you to everyone who was able to participate in our outdoor Corpus Christi/Eucharistic Procession last Sunday! It was a joy to see many of our First Holy Communicants with some of our recent Confirmandi participate at the front of the procession. It was good for us to publicly process and profess our faith in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.
Saint Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Record

St. Augustine to be featured in independent film 'D.O.A'

Lincolnville resident and award-winning filmmaker Kurt St. Thomas found the setting for his latest project in his own backyard. St. Thomas is working on the final touches of a remake of a film-noir movie that premiered in 1949 called "D.O.A." St. Thomas filmed the project in St. Augustine, and the main character, Frank Bigelow, is played by John Doe, a member of the punk band X and an actor with a slew of movie and TV credits, including “Road House” from 1989.
Religiongreekcitytimes.com

Commemoration of St. Kalliopi (June 8)

Today, our Church honors the memory of Martyr Kalliopi. Agia Kalliopi lived during the middle of the 3rd century AD, i.e. the reign of Emperor Decius. She was distinguished for her natural beauty and rich spiritual and intellectual talents. She rejected every marriage proposal because she had fully devoted her life to Jesus Christ, the teaching of the Divine Word and the ministry and devotion to her sick and suffering brothers.
Religioncbmw.org

Icons of Christ: A Biblical and Systematic Theology for Women’s Ordination

Editors note: the following book review appears in the Spring 2021 issue of Eikon. William G. Witt. Icons of Christ: A Biblical and Systematic Theology for Women’s Ordination. Waco, TX: Baylor University Press, 2020. The subtitle expresses the book’s main thrust: it makes a case for women’s ordination. “Icons” in...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.5:1-3; quote by Carl Jung

Romans Rom.5:1-3 Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness. It is far better to take things as they come along with patience and equanimity. Carl Gustav Jung (1875-1961), was a Swiss...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Navigating the Aftermath of COVID as a Pastor

Reflecting on a difficult but God-blessed season of ministry. In just a few days I will turn 50 years old. I have pastored the same church since I was 26. I have given almost half of my life to serving one church in one city. I have seen a lot. I have experienced a lot. I have wept with those who weep, and I have rejoiced with those who have rejoiced.
Saint Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Record

'A country rich with sacrifice': St. Augustine community gathers for Memorial Day

In the heart of St. Augustine, more than 1,200 veterans are buried at the St. Augustine National Cemetery. At Monday's Memorial Day service at Anastasia Baptist Church, Florida National Guard Command Historian Alison Simpson highlighted some of their stories. The Florida National Guard headquarters facilities are adjacent to the cemetery, which is at 104 Marine St. in downtown St. Augustine.
Religionwww.romereports.com

Pope Francis explains how to “pray unceasingly”

During the General Audience Pope Francis reflected on the need for perseverance in prayer, and considered St. Paul's message to Christians to “pray unceasingly.”. He referenced the writings of the Greek ascetic monk Evagrius of Pontus to remind us that by balancing work and prayer, we “keep the fire of divine love burning daily in our hearts.”
Religionvermontcatholic.org

June Saint: St. Joseph de Anchieta

It should come as no surprise that St. Joseph de Anchieta was attracted to the Jesuit order; on his mother’s side, he was related to St. Ignatius of Loyola. Born to a well-to-do Spanish family in 1534, Joseph was sent to study in Portugal at the age of 14. An intensely religious young man, he sought admission to the Jesuit College of the University of Coimbra as a novice when he was 17. It was while he was studying there that he developed a painful affliction in his spine that he would suffer from for the rest of his life.
Religionbustedhalo.com

St. Columba and the Loch Ness Monster: Spiritual Lessons From a Strange Story

Almost everyone knows the legend of St. George slaying the dragon, but you may not be aware that several other saints are reputed to have clashed with mysterious beasts. St. Columba, a sixth century Irish abbot credited with spreading Christianity in Scotland, is even supposed to have been among the first people to encounter the Loch Ness Monster!
Saint Paul, MNmyvillager.com

New parish of the Old Catholic Church established in St. Paul

Women priests shepherd ‘inclusive’ Holy Presence. The Reverends Colleen Woodley and Joan Flood described the membership of the Old Catholic Church in Saint Paul as small but mighty. The two women priests started the new parish last October and, after months of worshiping via Zoom, Holy Presence Catholic Community has begun holding in-person Masses in a chapel at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ on.
Religionthinkandletthink.com

The Insanity of the Gospel

Mark 3.20-35 And the crowds came together again, so that they could not even eat. When his family heard it, they went out to restrain him, for people were saying, “He has gone out of his mind.” And the scribes you came down from Jerusalem said, “He has Beelzebul, and by the ruler of the demons he casts out demons.” And he called them to him, and spoke to them in parables, “How can Satan cast out Satan? If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand. And if Satan has risen up against himself and is divided, he cannot stand, but his end has come. But no one can enter a strong man’s house and plunder his property without first tying up the strong man; then indeed the house can be plundered. Truly I tell you, people will be forgiven for their sins and whatever blasphemies they utter; but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit can never have forgiveness, but is guilty of an eternal sin” — for they had said, “He has an unclean spirit.” Then his mother and his brothers came; and standing outside, they sent to him and called him. A crowd was sitting around him; and they said to him, “Your mother and your brothers and sisters are outside, asking for you.” And he replied, “Who are my mother and my brothers?” And looking at those who sat around him, he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers! Whoever does the will of God is my brother and sister and mother.”
Religionpraymorenovenas.com

Answered Prayers from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena, 2021

New here? Join us in prayer! Click here to get novena reminders by email!. Thank you so much for praying the Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena with us!. If you’ve had any of your prayers answered throughout this novena, please share those with us all below!. We will continue to...
ReligionBYU Newsnet

Church discontinues evening conference sessions

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on June 7 that the Saturday evening sessions of General Conference will be discontinued starting October 2021. The Saturday evening sessions being discontinued include the priesthood holders’ session in April and the women’s session in October. “This change is being made...