Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $311.00
Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $234,585.09 and approximately $311.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.www.modernreaders.com