Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $311.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $55,479.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.