CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

By Emily Schoerning
 13 days ago

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 75,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 371,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

