CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KELTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.