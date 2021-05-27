Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Trading 4.6% Higher

Several other research firms have also commented on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.