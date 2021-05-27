Cancel
Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Trading 4.6% Higher

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.69. 1,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78. Several equities analysts have...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,563 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Asch (XAS) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Asch has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $3,312.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Asch has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading Down 3.4%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. 221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $51.12 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 636,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Nucor at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

MarketPeak Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Buy

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “. Shares of CYD stock opened at...
Medical & Biotechtickerreport.com

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.65. 2,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 563,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Several other research firms have also commented on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) PT at $43.33

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) to Neutral

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atria Investments LLC Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 260 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $52,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $331.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.18.