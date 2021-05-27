Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce $117.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.17 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $99.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.