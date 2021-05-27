Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.60 Billion
Wall Street brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $7.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.61 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.www.modernreaders.com