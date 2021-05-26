Cancel
Music

REVIEW: Jamestown Revival "Fireside With Louis L'Amour"

By John Apice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamestown Revival – Fireside With Louis L’Amour. This EP is a collection of songs inspired by tales from the American West. While not entirely performed in a country manner the plaintive singer-songwriter approach is fluid. This is real Americana with no other genre trimmings. The first song is a pleasant story tune driven by harmonica. “Bound for El Paso,” performed by Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance are songs influenced by the stories of author Louis L’Amour. This one is based on L’Amour’s “The Gift of Cochise.”

Louis L'amour
John Denver
Bob Dylan
Johnny Cash
Marty Robbins
