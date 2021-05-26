REVIEW: Jamestown Revival “Fireside With Louis L’Amour”

Man, if you can pick a tougher project to sell to an aging Boomer than Judy Wexler's Back to the Garden, then you will have to say what it might be. For a lot of the Swinging and Breathing Elderly, this music is intensely personal. Not just where were you, or who were you with? But what were you doing? And most of all, why? Not everyone was a protester or a demonstrator, much less a hippie. Not everyone made it to Woodstock. Not everyone wanted to go. Inevitably, though, everyone is young once, and the emotional connection they make to the music they hear, sing or imagine is reliably intense. And the times of Back to the Garden were possibly more intense than most. Perhaps until very recently, the most intense this generation had experienced. There was a lot in the balance then, including for many, life or death, maybe in a jungle that had nothing to do with existence in a mill town, an urban ghetto, or on a farm somewhere. The music was part of everyone's narrative. From "We Got to Get Out of This Place" to "White Rabbit," everyone knew someone who had a story, or claimed to, explicit or not. "No one here gets out alive," said Jim Morrison. Everyone nodded in agreement, although very few would know exactly what that meant. "The Times," Dylan sang, "They Are A-Changing." Wexler, who takes up the challenge of recasting this tune for a different age, must remember, too. Otherwise, the recording would not work, and work it does. It effectively addresses what could be called the Miles Davis question: "So What?" Why revisit the past when everyone knows what's there? To reinterpret it, that's why, especially when its implications have become clear in a way that they could not have been at the time.