GRAINS-Corn gains more ground on strong demand, U.S. weather weighs

CHICAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Strength in U.S. dollar, weakness in corn futures weigh on wheat. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 287,100 tonnes in the week ended June 10. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract dropped below its 100-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 11 cents at $6.51-3/4 per bushel; K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last 13-1/4 cents lower at $5.97-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX July spring wheat fell 6 cents to $7.54-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Down 22 to 24 cents per bushel * Corn under pressure after some much-needed rain and forecasts for more storms in Iowa eased concerns about crop stress in that key production state. * Weekly corn export sales totaled 294,100 tonnes, in line with forecasts for zero to 900,000 tonnes. * CBOT July corn futures contract fell below its 20-day and 40-day moving averages before finding support at its 50-day moving average. * CBOT July corn was last down 22 cents at $6.51 per bushel. New-crop December last 23-1/4 cents lower at $5.49-1/4. SOYBEANS - Down 35 to 40 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen lower for the seventh day in a row with weakness in soyoil futures weighing heavily. Soyoil was down 6.7% overnight and hit their lowest since April 22 on concerns about changes to biofuel blending mandates in the United States. * Soybean export sales of 71,700 tonnes were near the low end of forecasts for zero to 500,000 tonnes. * Most-active CBOT November soybean futures hit their lowest since April 30 during overnight trading session. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 35-3/4 cents at $14.12-3/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans dropped 36 cents to $13.07-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)