In a landmark move, El Salvador has become the first country to adopt bitcoin as a legal form of payment. But there's still tons of pressure on the cryptocurrency. What's happening: A majority of lawmakers have approved a proposal from Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele that will allow bitcoin to be used as legal tender in the country alongside the US dollar. The law states that "all economic agents shall accept bitcoin as a form of payment when it is offered by the purchaser of a good or service."