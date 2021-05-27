Cancel
Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate announced

By Brian Richards
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix closed out its 35th anniversary presentation for Dragon Quest with one final announcement. Dragon Quest XII has now been officially announced. Series creator Yuji Horii said that Dragon Quest XII will be like Dragon Quest for adults. It’ll be about having options and choosing your own way of how to play. Furthermore, some decision will be made by a character that could change the whole game. The team plans to change the change the classic command battles; it won’t be removed entirely though.

Yuji Horii
Two Final Fantasy mobile titles have had their app icons rebranded so that they now contain the phrase “3D Remake” in them. As spotted by @ShaunMusgrave on Twitter, the mobile versions of Final Fantasy 4 and Final Fantasy 3 have both been updated to include “3D Remake” in their title as well as a new banner on the app icon itself. This has led some to believe that more 3D Remakes or 2D versions of both games could be on the way soon. This change applies to both the iOS and Android versions of the games.