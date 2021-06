It’s a year of growth and rebuilding for the Rangers in 2021, and the weekend series against the Dodgers showed just how hard those growing pains can be. A day after putting up 12 runs on 17 hits off Trevor Bauer and the Dodgers, Texas’ offense was mostly held in check in a 5-3 loss in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. The Rangers snapped a 16-game road losing streak on Saturday but still haven’t won back-to-back games on the road since May 5-6 at Minnesota.