Maurice Linguist says his decision to leave Michigan football to become the head coach at Buffalo was difficult — but the opportunity was not one that he could pass up. “Obviously, any time you make a transition, the recruits and the student-athletes and the coaches and the community that you’re part of, it’s always difficult,” Linguist told reporters Monday morning. “But this was just too good for me not to investigate and be a part of. As hard as it was to leave that situation, we could not be more excited to be here and get ready to work.”