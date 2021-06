Over the past 11 years, professional eater Randy Santel has attempted more than 1,000 food challenges in all 50 states and in 37 countries. He’s won most of them — over the weekend, he digested his 990th win — and he’s built a huge online audience of fans who love to watch videos of him scarfing down towering burgers, enormous pizzas, 4.5-pound steaks and all sorts of other meals big enough to feed a whole family. For a week.