UK-based White Motorcycle Concepts has revealed the WMC250EV — a new, all-electric motorbike that aims to claim an EV land speed record by hitting 250 MPH with ease. Its creator, Robert White, thinks it’ll hit 250 MPH because of some very clever aerodynamic attributes, namely the huge gaping hole that falls right in the center of the bike. Looking like an air tunnel, the “V-Air” duct encourages air to be pushed through the gap rather than around the bike like conventional motors. Taking inspiration from the world of Formula 1, this design reduces drag by up to 70 percent which, again, makes the bike incredibly slippery so that it can pierce through the air at speed.