Accutron’s New Legacy Collection Brings Extraordinary History Back to Life

Few young watch brands have garnered a following as quickly or as aggressively as independent Swiss brand NORQAIN. Since its launch in 2018, the company has built a sterling reputation in the enthusiast community, and has built a close manufacturing partnership with Tudor-aligned movement maker Kenissi to develop exclusive calibers for its watches. 2020’s limited edition Independence 20 line served as a launching platform for these “manufacture” Kenissi movements and proved to be one of the brand’s most successful models to date, selling out the entire production run in a matter of days. For 2021 NORQAIN expands the sporty Independence line with two new models, both featuring unique finishing and chronometer grade movements, but sporting wildly different executions. The new limited edition NORQAIN Independence 21 and the limited edition NORQAIN Independence 21 DLC Skeleton both serve to highlight the impressive quality and versatility of the brand’s modern sporting aesthetic, while showcasing movement work that punches far above its weight.