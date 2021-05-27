Accutron’s New Legacy Collection Brings Extraordinary History Back to Life
Heritage and innovation are built into the very DNA of American watch brand Accutron (launched by Bulova). Their story begins in 1960 with the introduction of Spaceview, i.e. the world’s first fully electronic watch. Setting new benchmarks of accuracy, the piece’s underlying mechanics represented one of the most important timekeeping advancements in 300 years. That foundational technology would later become integral to America’s space program, while Accutron’s logo came to symbolise absolute precision amongst consumers. Throughout the 1960s and beyond, the brand remained synonymous with supreme reliability, high quality, and cutting-edge style alike.manofmany.com