Accutron’s New Legacy Collection Brings Extraordinary History Back to Life

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeritage and innovation are built into the very DNA of American watch brand Accutron (launched by Bulova). Their story begins in 1960 with the introduction of Spaceview, i.e. the world’s first fully electronic watch. Setting new benchmarks of accuracy, the piece’s underlying mechanics represented one of the most important timekeeping advancements in 300 years. That foundational technology would later become integral to America’s space program, while Accutron’s logo came to symbolise absolute precision amongst consumers. Throughout the 1960s and beyond, the brand remained synonymous with supreme reliability, high quality, and cutting-edge style alike.

The reality of winning the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund is still sinking in for community-first designer Bethany Williams.
