Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker go way back. Tucker left the Texas Longhorns to start his professional basketball career one year before Durant arrived at the program as a freshman phenom. KD immediately became a superstar upon joining the NBA, while Tucker had to grind for years just to get an opportunity. After stints in Israel, Ukraine, Greece, Italy, and Germany, Tucker found a spot with a Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2012-2013 season. His career really took off with the Houston Rockets a few years later.