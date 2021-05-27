Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

5 things to know for May 27: San Jose, Covid-19, policing, China, climate

By By AJ Willingham, CNN
wtva.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of pandemic restrictions, a US cruise line is set to sail once again starting next month. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. Nine people are dead after a gunman opened fire yesterday morning at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, California. The shooter, a VTA employee, is also dead, and police believe he took his own life. The shooting happened as the night and morning shifts overlapped and rail activity was starting up for the day. No motive has been released, but San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said "the victims and all the colleagues knew the shooter well." This is not the first time the pandemic's essential workers have been at the center of such a tragedy, following shootings last month at an Indianapolis FedEx facility and in March at a Colorado grocery. President Biden yesterday urged Congress to "take immediate action" on gun legislation, saying, simply, "Enough."

www.wtva.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Health
City
San Jose, CA
State
Colorado State
San Jose, CA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Eric Carle
Person
Emmy Rossum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Shooting#Vta#Congress#Coronavirus#Democrats#The George Floyd Justice#Republican#Chinese#Exxonmobil#Dutch#Royal Dutch Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
Japan
Related
Worldjwnenergy.com

Canada, EU in raw materials pact to cut China reliance

Canada and the European Union launched a new partnership to secure supply chains for critical minerals and reduce dependence on China in a push for jobs and to counter climate change. “With EU partners, we talked about what we can do to build a cleaner economy for years to come,”...
Worlddnyuz.com

What we now know about the efficacy of China’s Covid-19 vaccines

China’s leading Covid-19 vaccines secured their first emergency authorizations outside the country late last year, and were soon in use across the world. Adding together doses administered in China and overseas, they may well be the most widely used Covid-19 vaccines globally. But late-stage trial results that began to trickle...
U.S. Politicswqcs.org

To Counter China, U.S. And EU Officials Suspend Boeing-Airbus Dispute

The United States and the European Union called a truce in a trade war. It was a 17-year-old dispute between the U.S. aircraft maker Boeing and its European competitor, Airbus. The fight over subsidies to plane manufacturers led to tariffs or taxes that then expanded to include tariffs on wine, cheese, tractors, bourbon. Makes perfect sense, right? Well, the two sides finally realized that they needed to unite against a bigger threat. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.
Worldava360.com

G7 meeting ends with promises on COVID-19, climate, mentions of China

As part of a joint communiqué issued at the close of the G7 meeting in the U.K., Canada has made commitments on climate action and COVID-19, including financing or donating 100 million vaccine doses to developing nations. The G7 Summit has wrapped up with pledges from world leaders to take...
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

COVID-19 and Black Fungus: 10 Things You Need to Know

Mucormycosis, a dangerous infection known as black fungus, is threatening to disrupt India’s progress in ending the second wave of COVID-19. In an unfortunate form of double jeopardy, black fungus seems to pose the greatest threat to those who have recovered from the virus. “This is an extremely serious infection...
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

3 things to know about COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Now that about 43 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, talk of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses is rising. 1. The big question is when, not if, boosters are needed. How long does strong protection from COVID-19 vaccination last? That's the key question lingering in researchers' minds. What's certain is that it won't last forever, pointing to the need for booster shots at some point.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

China suppressing negative media coverage on nuclear plant

Beijing [China], June 17 (ANI): As Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to increase exports of nuclear reactors to other countries, Beijing is restricting media reports on fuel rods being damaged at a nuclear plant, informed sources familiar with the developments on Thursday. This comes after a French operator of a...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.