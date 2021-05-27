Gunman shoots dead eight at California rail yard

A jury in Colorado convicted Devon Erickson for his role in the deadly 2019 shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch that killed one person and injured eight.Erickson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was held guilty for the murder of Kendrick Castillo, the only person to have died during the shooting. Castillo was the first person to have lunged at Erickson in an effort to disarm him when he entered their classroom with a gun, according to multiple media reports. He was fatally shot and several other students injured, as they rushed to overpower the shooter,...