Mass shootings kill eight people at Silicon Valley depot | Domestic and global
San Jose, CA (AP) — Employees fired on Wednesday at a California railroad yard servicing Silicon Valley, killing eight people. The suspect also died, officials said. Sheriff Santa Clara County Sheriff Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transport Authority, which provides buses, light rails and other transportation services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area. Said there is.pennsylvanianewstoday.com