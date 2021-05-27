Cancel
West Des Moines, IA

Hy-Vee Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Egg In Chicken Street Taco Kit Due To Reser’s Fine Foods Recall

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (May 26, 2021) — Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods. Hy-Vee received bulk Chicken Taco Kits from Reser’s Fine Foods and repackaged them into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits. These bulk kits contained Chipotle Crema Sauce which contains egg that was not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

