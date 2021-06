Corn is 5 to 7 cents lower up front at midday, with new crop 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans 2 to 4 cents lower and wheat 11 cents lower to 1 cent lower. Corn trade is 5 to 7 cents lower at midday with new crop 2 to 3 cents lower as early gains fade with the sharply stronger dollar and little fresh news so far. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound with tight stocks and strong Holiday weekend demand with the weekly report showing production up 23,000 barrels per day and stocks 608,000 barrels per day higher with export sales delayed until Friday.