CTA Pursues Review of AB 5 Contractor Ruling

Given the massive wave of medical and adult use marijuana laws being passed across the country, the average person may think there is no longer any debate as to whether marijuana has legitimate medical applications. On June 10, 2021, however the federal Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit heard argument on exactly that question. The case has potential to set important precedent not just for marijuana scheduling, but also other Schedule I substances being studied for their therapeutic potential. In Sisley vs. U.S. DEA, Dr. Suzanne Sisley, an Arizona researcher, challenges the DEA’s scheduling of marijuana as a Schedule I substance, a designation that the federal Controlled Substances Act reserves for substances having no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States. Sisley is the president and founder of the Scottsdale Research Institute (“SRI”), a Phoenix-based clinical trial site studying the medical safety and efficacy of cannabis and its various forms of administration. SRI recently completed a federally-authorized study of medical marijuana’s potential to treat PTSD in military veterans.