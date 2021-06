BOARD of MILLARD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDMENT. Zone Change from Agriculture to Agriculture Industrial. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Millard County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Millard County Courthouse, Commission Chambers, 50 South Main, Fillmore, Utah, for the purpose of receiving public comment on a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment application to change the zoning of the property described below from Agriculture (Ag) to Agriculture Industrial (AI).